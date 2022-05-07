Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) to report $3.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,085.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.50 million to $21.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.50 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $48.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.07). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,598.16% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

RYTM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 336,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,407. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $215.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.69. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.