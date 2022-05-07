RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Trading Down 7.9%

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU – Get Rating) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.16. 375,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 670,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.