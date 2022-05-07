Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $635,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $3,057,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $19,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $6,842,000. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSKD traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 382,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,688. Riskified has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. Riskified’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

