Robert W. Baird Cuts Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $65.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

