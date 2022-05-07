Robert W. Baird Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $22.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JELD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.82.

JELD stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

