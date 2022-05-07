Robert W. Baird Lowers Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $250.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $273.81.

VRTX opened at $253.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 354,818 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,741,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

