Robert W. Baird Trims Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price to $77.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.25.

Q2 stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.78. Q2 has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Q2 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Q2 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Q2 by 36.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

