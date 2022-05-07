Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.81.

RBLX opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

