Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ROK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.71.

ROK stock opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $210.21 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after purchasing an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

