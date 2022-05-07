Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $439.30. The company had a trading volume of 676,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,258. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $461.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

