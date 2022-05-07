Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $123.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $3.65 on Monday, hitting $96.24. 3,446,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.84 and its 200 day moving average is $102.75. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

