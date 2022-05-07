Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($326.32) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($310.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($182.11) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €238.00 ($250.53).

Volkswagen stock opened at €145.86 ($153.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €151.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €173.05. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a twelve month high of €245.45 ($258.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

