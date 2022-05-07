Royal Bank of Canada Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$165.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.29.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $95.32 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

