Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Posts Earnings Results

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

RGLD stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $130.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.45. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Royal Gold by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.