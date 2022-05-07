Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37,869.00

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $632,513.71 and approximately $37,869.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.76 or 0.00270089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00208071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.59 or 0.00481746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00039316 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,899.55 or 1.97903539 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

