Ruler Protocol (RULER) 1-Day Volume Hits $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00249046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00216420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00476415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00039757 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,111.78 or 1.97439847 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.