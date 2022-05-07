Ruler Protocol (RULER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $609.00

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00192263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00472729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,550.46 or 1.98421595 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

