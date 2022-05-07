Rune Price Reaches $46.94 on Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $634,528.47 and approximately $514.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be bought for $46.94 or 0.00131020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00200548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00202931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00465966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039402 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,627.82 or 1.97125572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

