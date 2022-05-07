Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

RWAY opened at $14.19 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 161,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,075,654 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $296,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

