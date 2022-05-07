Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
RWAY opened at $14.19 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 161,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,075,654 in the last three months.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $296,000.
About Runway Growth Finance
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.
