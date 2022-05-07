Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $679.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 72,329 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

