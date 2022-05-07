RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “
Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.
RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
RxSight Company Profile (Get Rating)
RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RxSight (RXST)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RxSight (RXST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.