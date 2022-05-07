RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. RxSight has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

