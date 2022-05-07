Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Ryerson stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,918. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ryerson by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

