Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $116.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.
RHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.
NYSE RHP opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $101.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
