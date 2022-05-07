Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $116.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NYSE RHP opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.84. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

