Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sachem Capital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

