SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($12.63) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.95) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.68) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.58) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

ETR SFQ opened at €7.65 ($8.05) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.04 million and a PE ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.73, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €6.89 ($7.25) and a 1 year high of €14.49 ($15.25).

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

