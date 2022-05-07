Safe (SAFE) Hits Market Capitalization of $752.34 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.11 or 0.00100791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $752.34 million and approximately $549,967.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

