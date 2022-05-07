SafeBlast Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $232,196.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

