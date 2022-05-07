SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Achieves $7.02 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $7.02 million and $11,979.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,421.08 or 0.99907361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00047112 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00239923 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00102502 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00144333 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00282002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004054 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

