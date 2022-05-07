SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 68.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 68.1% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $6,015.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,005.26 or 1.00068883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00048026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00242120 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00100968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00143854 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00286075 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004162 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

