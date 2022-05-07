Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires Shares of 1,509 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,782,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 46.1% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,073,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,469,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975,588. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

