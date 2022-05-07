Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Buys Shares of 6,621 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,621 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $9,370,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 322,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 884.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 301,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 3,762,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,050. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

