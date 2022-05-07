Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New $61,000 Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 9.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Health Catalyst by 5.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Health Catalyst by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $46,040.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,804 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $14.69. 1,759,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

