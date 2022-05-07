Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $232,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $157,861,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,573,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 778,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,197,000 after acquiring an additional 124,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 250,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,305,000 after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXON stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. The company had a trading volume of 529,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,910. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.80 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.