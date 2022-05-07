Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Makes New Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,583,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,848,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 61.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 166,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Freshpet by 309.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159,099 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 498.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 130,154 shares during the period.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $183.38.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

