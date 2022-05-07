Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Capri by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,607,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,979. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

