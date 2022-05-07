Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,520,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $14.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.81. 599,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,576. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.54. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.74.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

