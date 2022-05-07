Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Purchases New Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 379 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 453.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,484 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 246,201 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $21,975,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,571.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.11.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.46. 2,042,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,978. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

