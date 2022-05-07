Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.78. The company had a trading volume of 987,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.80. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

