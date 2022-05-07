SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after acquiring an additional 244,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 206,854 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 841,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,681,000 after purchasing an additional 180,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,248,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $64.43.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $136,137.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,409 shares of company stock worth $3,031,585. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

