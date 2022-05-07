Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

SLRX stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 268,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

