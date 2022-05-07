Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $8.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $42,978.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 347,194 shares of company stock worth $2,726,781 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 65,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

