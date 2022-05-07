Sandstorm Gold’s (SSL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSL. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.27.

SSL stock opened at C$8.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 47.79.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.09, for a total value of C$211,797.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 557,740 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,856.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,500 shares of company stock worth $1,671,249.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

