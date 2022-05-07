Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,203. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $607.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

