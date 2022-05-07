Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

SPNS opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sapiens International by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 60,756 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

