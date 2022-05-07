Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 560,450 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 840,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

