Scotiabank Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$45.50

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.06.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$22.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 19.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.25 and a 52-week high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.6499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

