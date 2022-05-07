Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on May 25th

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Sculptor Capital Management has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.02 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

SCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 132,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

