Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.44. 804,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,706. Seagen has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $96,125,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,801 shares of company stock worth $10,486,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Seagen by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

