SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 432,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 113,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,872. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.28.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

