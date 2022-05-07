Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,315 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 916,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,569,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $121,805,000 after buying an additional 99,557 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 46,218 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,099,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,419. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

